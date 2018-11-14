× Police: Suspect Pistol Whipped Man, Stole His Dogs

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after an armed man forced his way into a home in the Union Park neighborhood and stole the victim’s dogs.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the burglary happened Tuesday night at a home in the 1000 block of East Jefferson.

The victim was letting his dogs outside just before 8:30 p.m. when a suspect approached him and forced his way into the house. The suspect assaulted the victim and pistol whipped him. During the assault the suspect demanded to know where the prior tenant was.

The suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived. Police say he stole the man’s two dogs.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the assault.

Investigators say the victim was only able to describe the suspect as a black male who had a gun.

No arrests have been made yet in the case.