West Des Moines Police Release Body Camera Footage, Deny Racial Profiling Accusation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- West Des Moines Police have released body camera video - in its entirety - to clarify their stance on the arrest of a campaign worker who claims he was racially profiled while canvassing a neighborhood.

Officers say the initial caller told them Keilon Hill was going door to door in the 5700 block of Aspen Drive taking pictures of homes. They also told officers he was dressed in clothing that was too warm for the weather and looked suspicious.

Video from Officer Clint Ray's body camera shows his interaction with Hill who was seated on a rock when the encounter began. Ray continues to ask Hill to stop and explain why he is in the neighborhood but Hill refuses and tucks his campaign flyers into his coat. Hill continually refuses to identify himself and eventually is charged with Interference or Harassment with a Public Official. Officers say there are times when you can walk away from the police but in this situation a criminal charge was justified.

"It changes when something has occurred someone has called and we owe our community the responsibility to make sure there is no crime that has taken place we can report back and say this is who it is and why they are here," says West Des Moines Police Chief Chris Scott, "In this scenario that could have been the outcome but if an officer says you aren't free to leave, you aren't free to leave."

The video was released at the West Des Moines CityCouncil's request after citizens demanded to see the full body camera video.

Keilon Hill is scheduled for a court appearance on the charge December 6th.