Boyfriend Charged with Webster City Woman's Murder

ST. JOSEPH, Missouri — Police in Missouri have arrested a man accused of murdering his girlfriend earlier this year in Iowa.

Officers were called to a Webster City apartment on September 22nd on a report of a woman not breathing. Fifty-year-old Andrea Sokolowski was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials have not released the cause of death but say there were several suspicious findings in the autopsy.

Sokolowski’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Zackery Bassett, was arrested Wednesday on a first-degree murder warrant in St. Joseph, Missouri.

He will soon return to Iowa for an initial appearance.