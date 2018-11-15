× Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Sends 56 Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Students to Hospital

JOHNSTON, Iowa – Dozens of students at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy are being transferred to metro hospitals after becoming ill Thursday morning due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Johnston Fire Chief Jim Clark says crews were called out before 7:00 a.m. Thursday on a report of students in the dormitory feeling sick. The cadets had headaches, nausea, and light headedness.

When the first crew arrived they tested for carbon monoxide and found high levels.

Chief Clark says 56 patients suffering from symptoms are being transferred to Des Moines metro hospitals.

Polk County Emergency Management is on scene helping determine which hospitals the patients are being sent to and making sure the hospitals have the capacity to handle them.

DART and the Iowa National Guard are helping transport the patients.

Chief Clark says the source of the carbon monoxide has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story and we will update with more information as it becomes available.