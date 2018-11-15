× Cell Phone App Helps Police Locate Metro Family’s Stolen SUV

DES MOINES, Iowa– A Des Moines family thanks technology for helping to find their stolen car.

“We came out we were looking around and was like where is the car,” Emily Ahmed said.

On Tuesday, Ahmed and her husband went to pick up a few items from a Walgreen’s on Douglass Avenue in Des Moines.

“We knew it was going to be five minutes if not less,” Ahmed said.

That’s all the time it took for a thief to drive off in their 2001 Yukon SUV.

“I was terrified, I didn’t know what to do, luckily my husband was there,” Ahmed said.

Ahmed said it’s because of her husband that police were able to find their car.

“My husband was like my phone is in the car, so we did the Find My iPhone,” Ahmed said.

The App led police to 14th and Douglass, that’s about 2.5 miles away from the Walgreen’s.

Officers found the stolen car but not the thieves.

“They have my keys they took everything out of the car, so we don’t know what could happen we changed the locks on everything, it’s just the fact they he could know where we live,” Ahmed said.

Ahmed says she learned her lesson and hopes other can learn from her mistake.

The business that’s right across from 14th and Douglas has multiple surveillance camera but none of them captured the thieves.

Police say they have yet to make an arrest.