Iowa Powerball Winner Already Giving Back to Veterans

BURBANK, California — Two and a half weeks after a lottery drawing that changed her life, Iowa’s newest multi-millionaire is already paying it forward.

Lerynne West of Redfield won a $344 million Powerball jackpot last month. Wednesday, she appeared on the Ellen show and told host Ellen DeGeneres about a large donation to help veterans.

“It’s very important to me that we never forget the sacrifices that the soldiers and their families make for our country. So today I would like to make a commitment to giving the Travis Mills Foundation a check for $500,000,” West said.

The donation comes from the Callum Foundation, which she established in honor of her late grandson.

The Travis Mills Foundation supports injured veterans through long-term programs and activities.