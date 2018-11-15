× Iowa Wesleyan Trustees Vote to Keep University Open.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa-The Iowa Wesleyan Board of Trustees has voted to continue operation of the University. Two weeks ago the President and Trustees issued a statement saying the school was lacking in revenue, and would consider closing. The school has been in operation since 1842.

“So we are moving forward in a very vigorous way and a vigorous process, to engage others in collaboration and partnership that will allow us to create that sustainable future so that this institution can continue for another 176 years,” said University President Dr. Steven Titus.

Board Chair Annette Scieszinski said the Board will be actively pursuing new partnerships to create a more sustainable future for the University.

“Given the current dynamics, the Board recognizes Iowa Wesleyan must evolve and innovate to broaden our reach,” said Scieszinski. We are confident about our future and remain vigilant in our efforts to engage a new partner.”

President Titus said they were awed how people, alumni and University friends stepped forward to raise funds. The school now has the needed $4.6 million to keep in operation. The school has also worked to collaborate with the USDA Rural Development.