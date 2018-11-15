More Racist Notes Target Drake Students Day After Protest

DES MOINES, Iowa–

Two more racist notes were slipped under students' doors at Drake University Thursday.

President Marty Martin sent out another notification to the campus community Thursday evening.

Again, the notes were directed at students of color and delivered in the same hall as the second note earlier this week.

Martin says "the person behind these acts continues to show us the corruptness of his or her soul. The individual's goal is to sow fear and anguish and to then sit back and watch us fight among ourselves over what he or she has done. We cannot give this racist that satisfaction."

In response to the recent racism, Drake students created the #paint-it-black project.

The campus plans to cover the painted street on campus in all black until next year's Drake Relays.