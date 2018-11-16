× Ankeny Police Name Driver Killed in Morning Accident, Looking for Witnesses to Crash

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny Police say one person was killed in a single vehicle crash this morning. They’re now hoping that witnesses come forward to help them find out what lead to the crash.

41-year-old Eric Schall was the lone occupant of a vehicle that crashed into a bridge embankment near the 90 mile marker on Interstate 35 in the southbound lanes. The crash happened around 6:30am.

Ankeny Police say Iowa DOT camera video of the crash show there were numerous witnesses. They are asking anyone who saw the crash to come forward and help with the investigation.