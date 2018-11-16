× ARL Names Person of Interest in Investigation of Dog Abandoned in Dumpster

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is asking for help locating a man they say is a person of interest in their investigation into a dog found abandoned in a dumpster.

“Oscar” was found in a kennel left inside a dumpster on November 2nd. The dog was emaciated, weighing just four pounds and suffering from loss of muscle and hair and intestinal parasites.

The ARL is naming Derrick Dewayne Peterson as a person of interest in the investigation. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Des Moines Police.