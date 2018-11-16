× Brenton Skating Plaza Opens Season with East Village Promenade

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Brenton Skating Plaza opens its 13th season alongside the East Village Promenade Friday.

Opening day at the rink will include a tree lighting ceremony with Santa, ice carving, hot cocoa, and more. The rink opens at noon on Friday.

The tree lighting ceremony is at 6:00 p.m. followed by the ice carving demonstration.

The East Village Promenade extends through Sunday November 17th this year.

Stores in the East Village will have longer hours Friday night. People can go on free horse-drawn trolley rides Friday night and Saturday afternoon from noon to 3:00 p.m.

There will also be a firework show at 9:00 p.m. Friday night.

On Saturday people can see a second ice carving demonstration at East 5th and Locust Street at 3:30 p.m.