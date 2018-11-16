Des Moines Metro Opera Brings the Music to the People

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- The Des Moines Metro Opera opens its 47th season Friday night with a production of “Glory Denied,” by American composer Tom Cipullo.

The Des Moines Metro Opera is taking opera out of the opera house and bringing it to the people at Camp Dodge in Johnston.

“We’re going to bring our art to you. No tuxedos, no fur coats, none of that stuff. We take that hedge out, so we can remove the barriers between us and our audience,” Opera singer Michael Mayes said.

Mayes plays the role of Colonel Jim Thompson and tells his true story of being a prisoner of war for nearly nine years in Vietnam.

The story continues with his life after the war and shows his personal battle with P.T.S.D., a condition that was not talked about during that time.

“It acts like a virus because they experience this incredibly traumatic experiences in the theater of war and they come back home and if the disease isn’t addressed then that trauma spreads to the immediate family, extended family and friends and neighbors,” Mayes said.

Friday’s show is sold out, but you still have an opportunity to see this true story Saturday at 7:30 P.M. and Sunday at 2 P.M. in the Drill Hall of Camp Dodge.