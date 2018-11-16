× Iowa Supreme Court Justice Daryl Hecht Retiring Amid Cancer Battle

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Supreme Court Justice Daryl Hecht is stepping down from the high court amid an ongoing battle with skin cancer.

Hecht has been undergoing treatment at the Mayo Clinic and in Sioux City during the current adjudicative term. He missed two days of oral arguments this week due to side effects from his treatment. He will step down from the court on December 13th.

He was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court in 2006.