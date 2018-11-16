× New Attorney Requested, Trial Delayed for Suspect in Iowa State Golf Star’s Murder

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The man accused of stabbing an Iowa State University golf star to death is requesting a new attorney.

Twenty-two-year-old Collin Richards is accused of murdering Celia Barquin Arozamena back in September at Coldwater Links in Ames.

In a handwritten note, Richards says he is asking for a new lawyer because of a communication issue. He added that he needs to take care of himself and the case.

The judge has not ruled on the request.

Richards’ trial is also being continued. The defense and prosecution agreed an extension is needed to complete depositions and because of the large amount of evidence that still needs to be sifted through.

A judge has granted that motion.

Richards trial is now scheduled to begin April 30th.