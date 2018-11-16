× Police: Car Crashes Into Bridge, Serious Injury Reported

ANKENY, Iowa – A single-car crash on I-35 in Ankeny caused traffic to back up Friday morning and police say the driver was seriously injured.

Lt. Ben Bowersox with the Ankeny Police Department says the accident happened right around 6:30 a.m. on southbound I-35 at Oralabor Road. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle appeared to have struck the Oralabor bridge, which spans I-35.

There was only one person inside the vehicle and police say this time the crash is considered a serious injury accident.

The driver’s name has not been released.

Police continue to investigate what caused the crash.