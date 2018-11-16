× Pregnant Woman and Stepson Killed in Crash Near Osceola

OSCEOLA, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says a pregnant woman and her stepson were killed in a two vehicle accident near Osceola on Friday evening.

The woman was southbound on Highway 69 around 6:00 pm when she lost control and was hit by a northbound truck. The woman and her two-year old stepson were both killed. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Authorities are not releasing the names of those killed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.