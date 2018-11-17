× 2 Injured, 3 Arrested in South-side Bar Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a shooting at a south-side bar.

Investigators were called to the Extra Innings bar on SE 1st Street around 1:30 Saturday morning. When police arrived they found two people shot, one in the leg and the other in the chest. Both were taken to the hospital with non – life threatening injures.

Police arrested, 29 – year – old Travis Foreman, 38 – year – old Craig Clark and 32 – year – old Nehames Bernstine in connection to the shooting. All three face a number of fire arm related charges. The suspects tell police the shooting stemmed over a fight.

“It’s your typical bar story. Bernstine becomes offended because he thinks somebody insulted his girlfriend starts a large fight inside the bar and someone fires 10 rounds,” says Sgt. Paul Parizek, a spokesperson for the department. “Bars and guns don’t mix.”

Foreman and Clark were taken in to questioning after police saw them speeding away from the scene. It’s believed Foreman is the only person who fired his weapon, despite Bernstine branding his during the fight. Berstine later turned himself into police. Detectives recovered three handguns from the suspects.