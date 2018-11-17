× Holidays for Heroes: Local Legion Riders Supplying Veterans with Holiday Meals

POLK CITY, Iowa — Over 80 Polk County veterans are getting a free Thanksgiving meal delivered right to their door thanks to the Polk City American Legion Riders Post 232.

The Legion Riders were looking for a way to give back this season, and what better way than vets helping vets.

“Some of these guys are struggling to get through every day, so if we can help that and make their day special for Thanksgiving that’s what we wanted to do,” Vice President of the Legion Post 232, Chad Rumbaugh said.

So they came up with a new program, Holidays for Heroes.

“We’re supplying them a full Thanksgiving meal that they can prepare in their own home with their family and friends,” President of the Legion Post 232, John Kimrey said.

From a full turkey, to a pie, and every classic Thanksgiving side in between; over 80 veterans will be stocked for the holiday.

“We got with a couple of our members here and the Veterans Outreach Center in Des Moines and so they had a list of veterans that were shut in, in the Polk County area. So when they go there for their medical appointments or to check in to get their VA benefits and stuff, we had a list set up so they could sign up,” Rumbaugh said.

Today they delivered their first box to a fellow Legion member just a few doors down in Polk City.

“Very emotional and heart wrenching. He was very thankful as we were thankful to be able to do this for him. We thanked him for his service and he thanked us. We could see the joy that it brought him instantly. He was very, very, very grateful for it,” Kimrey said.

It took about $3,000 worth of donations to make these meals. The rest of the boxes will be delivered Sunday all across the Polk County area.