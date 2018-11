Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN - Iowa State's Big 12 title hopes are over. The Cyclones lost at Texas 24-10 Saturday night.

The Longhorns dominated from start to finish. Brock Purdy was under pressure all night and finished just 10/23 for 130 yards and an INT.

ISU falls to 6-4, 5-3 in the Big 12. The Cyclones return home next week to take on Kansas State.