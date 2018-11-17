× Metro Police Officers Host Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

DES MOINES, Iowa — Patrons at a Des Moines barbershop got an unexpected surprise this morning.

Officers and deputies from the Des Moines Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s handed out free turkeys at Blade’s barbershop on Ingersoll, Saturday. The officers are part of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement group. The event gave officers a chance to interact with kids and their parents on something positive. Officers say moments like reassure them why community policing is so important.

“We’re out here and we don’t get to talk to the community very often on this type of level” says Sgt. Keith Onley with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. “Being able to sit down and talk with them and build that relationship is instrumental.”

Close to 30 turkeys were handed out the event.