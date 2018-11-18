× INSIDERS 11/18/2018: A Warning for Rep. Steve King, Prison Reform and Whether Democrats Should Try to Impeach President Trump

DES MOINES, Iowa–A top adviser to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds took her criticism about Fourth District Congressman Steve King, a Kiron Republican, even further.

Reynolds said last week that King–a 9-term Congressman who has recently faced criticism for comments about immigrants, diversity and white nationalism–needs to “make a decision if he wants to represent the people and the values of the fourth district or do something else.”

Dave Kochel, one of Reynold’s advisers, thinks King has become a major problem for his party. Jeff Link, a former adviser to Fred Hubbell, the Democrats’ 2018 nominee for governor, wonders why it took so long for Reynolds to speak so bluntly about King.

Some Democrats have talked about impeaching President Donald Trump after new members get sworn into office in January, giving the party the majority in the U.S. House. But Iowa insiders aren't so sure that is the right path forward.

Criminal justice reform could see bipartisan action in Congress, as early as the end of this year, if the Republican majority allows it. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, a New Hartford Republican, supports the effort.

The Insiders launched a new segment called "Scoops," where guests reveal new information.

This week's Insiders Quick 6 talks J.D. Scholten's future, "the Blue Wave," Republicans' challenges with younger voters, the newly elected state auditor without a C.P.A., the guests' unique experiences and their predictions.