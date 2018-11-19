× AAA and TSA Estimate Thanksgiving Travel Will Be Busiest Since 2005

DES MOINES, Iowa – An estimated 54.3 million Americans plan to travel Thanksgiving week by either getting on the roads or in the air.

The AAA and TSA said it will be the highest volume of travel for this week since 2005.

Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Nathan Ludwig said drivers are expected to speed more this week.

“Over the five days of the Thanksgiving holiday, what we call Wednesday through Sunday, we have seen our speed go up over the last three years. A lot of it is dependent on upon the weather. We will probably see more speeders this weekend and then we are still seeing people texting and driving. It’s still a problem,” Ludwig said.

According to AAA the busiest days to travel across the country during Thanksgiving week include Tuesday and Wednesday, with an average plane ticket costing over $500.

Due to an increase in security lines the Des Moines International Airport is asking people to arrive at least 90 minutes before a flight.

The Des Moines International Airport also advises people to plan ahead and reserve a parking spot before arriving to the airport.

Thanksgiving food items allowed as a carry-on to a plane include: a turkey, stuffing, pies and cakes.

Thanksgiving food items not allowed as a carry-on item include: mashed potatoes and gravy.

The TSA suggests waiting to wrap gifts until arriving to your destination. Agents may need to unwrap the items when they go through security.

Ludwig said travelers on the roads expect heavy traffic on both Wednesday and Friday.

“Accidents are up. State Patrol, compared to a year ago this time we are up about 300 accidents that what we covered last year at this time. Majority of those accidents are attributed to speed and distracted driving,” Ludwig said.

Ludwig said a lot of the distracted driving is from texting.

Ludwig suggests if drivers plan to travel out of state to check the weather and pack an emergency kit in case your car breaks down.