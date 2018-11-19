× Ethics Complaint Could Jeopardize Nate Boulton’s Senate Seat

DES MOINES, Iowa– Sexual misconduct allegations ended Nate Boulton’s campaign for Governor and could end up costing him his seat in the Iowa Senate.

Boulton represents Iowa’s 16th District it covers much of Des Moines, he’s preparing to return to senate when the session begins in January 2019.

The formal ethics complaint filed by Sharon Wegner is causing Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen to ask Boulton to resign.

Is a statement Sen. Petersen says “I believe that sexual harassment and misconduct should not be tolerated by anyone, anywhere. Also, stated that I would support a full, independent investigation into allegations against Senator Boulton”.

According to the ethics complaint obtained by the Des Moines Register Wegner accuses Boulton of grabbing her in a bar back in November 2015.

Two other women have also made sexual misconduct allegations against Boulton.

Boulton has rejected calls for him to resign.

In July, Boulton released a statement saying, “I remember these situations differently with a differing context but declined to share more to avoid shaming blaming or excuse making. I cannot apologize enough for the heartache caused by the stories of those who came forward”.

Next in the investigation, Boulton can either admit or deny the allegation, object the allegations violate the Iowa Code of Ethics, or ask a more specific statement of the allegation.

Once Boulton does that the Ethics Committee could dismiss the complaint, reprimand Boulton, or expel him from the Iowa Senate.

We also reached out to the Wegner but have not heard back.

Republican Senator Jerry Behn was unable to provide us with the complaint.