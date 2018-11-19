Iowans Helping Out Californians Devastated by Wildfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Region of the American Red Cross currently has nine disaster volunteers out in California. The volunteers are helping out with sheltering and distribution of emergency items. The Red Cross says volunteers will help out through the sheltering stage and the recovery stage, as they help Californians adjust to their new normal. But as time goes on, volunteers will have to rotate out.

"As the weeks progress, and the volunteers that we have out currently now in California, as they start coming back to Iowa, we are going to need to send out the next crew of people that will be helping out with recovery," said Keith Kuperman, Disaster Program Manager for the Iowa Region of the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross also offers the safe and well website, which allows people to list their own status and allows friends and family to search for messages from their loved ones. You can find out more about that by clicking here.