OSCEOLA, Iowa — An Osceola company is taking steps to make sure none of its employees are injured during severe weather.

Simco Drilling Equipment installed tornado shelters last week.

Three cellar-style shelters are now sitting on the company’s property. Each one is made of concrete and can keep up to 18 people safe.

Officials with Simco say when the Pella Vermeer plant was hit by a tornado this summer, they decided to update safety measures.