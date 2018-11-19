× Police: One Person Shot Outside South Side Des Moines Bar

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was injured in a shooting outside a south side bar early Monday morning.

Des Moines Police say it happened at the Wicked Rabbit at 1101 SW Army Post Road. An officer in the area heard gunshots shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Another officer stopped a vehicle nearby at SW 9th and Lally. There was a male suffering from a gunshot wound inside. The victim was taken to a Des Moines hospital and he is expected to survive.

Police have interviewed several witnesses. A description of the shooter has not been released.

No arrests have been made in the case.