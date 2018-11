× I-235 Car Crash Brings Evening Commute to a Standstill

DES MOINES, Iowa — A crash brought traffic to a standstill Tuesday during the evening commute.

The crash happened on I-235 between 5th and 6th Avenues and at one point shut down all westbound lanes of the interstate.

Police also closed 2nd Avenue onramp to prevent more congestion.

Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash and one person was hospitalized with minor injuries.