× Iowa State Cyclones will Now Play Drake December 1st after Incarnate Word Makes Playoffs

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones are re-writing their 2018 football schedule mid-season … again.

On Tuesday, ISU Athletics announced the Cyclone’s football team will welcome the Drake Bulldogs to Jack Trice Stadium on December 1st. The game will kick off at 11:00 a.m.

Drake will officially replace South Dakota State on ISU’s original schedule. That game was canceled due to severe storms on September 1st. Shortly after the game was canceled Iowa State announced that the University of the Incarnate Word would replace them and play on December 1st in Ames. However that deal included a cause allowing ISU to withdraw if it made the Big 12 Championship Game or if UIW made the FCS playoffs, which the Cardinals have.

Tickets issued for the South Dakota State/University of the Incarnate Word game will be good for the Drake University game.

UIW plays Montana State in the first round of the playoffs.