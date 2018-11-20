Marshalltown Citizens Impacted by Tornado Receive Free Thanksgiving Meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- Fourth months ago today the city of Marshalltown was thankful an EF-3 tornado spared lives. The storm caused millions in damage to homes, draining bank accounts for many families.

Today, the Marshalltown Police Department and a local radio station teamed up to give away some holiday dinners to families in need. It was a first come, first served event.

Event organizers say the turnout was more than expected. The line started to form two hours before doors opened, and the first batch of over 100 meals was gone in just 17 minutes.

"If you drive around town it's pretty evident that we still have some work to do. We're four months since the storm; I think everybody kind of hoped we'd be a little bit further ahead then we are," Chief of Marshalltown Police Department, Mike Tupper said. "It's clear there are still people who need help and I just applaud Radio Z for coming out and making this happen and 109 families are going to have a Thanksgiving meal that wouldn't of had one otherwise."

Since they ran out rather quickly the radio station went to Fareway and got 50 more turkeys. When they got back, the line was out the door again and citizens had to be turned away.