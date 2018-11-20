× Police Still Searching for Suspects in North Des Moines Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are still searching for the suspects in a Tuesday afternoon shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Police said the incident happened around 3 p.m. near East 14th street and Thompson Avenue.

Officials said a gray SUV pulled up next to a sedan and two black males in the SUV rolled down their window and exchanged words with the passengers in the other car.

Then the men in the SUV began shooting and the people in the other car.

The male driver of the sedan was shot in the leg, along with his male passenger.

A female passenger was uninjured.

The SUV took off southbound and the victims drove themselves to Mercy hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.