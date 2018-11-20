Some Dogs Seized from Iowa Puppy Mill Ready for Adoption at Midwest Shelters

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – Some of the 170 dogs seized from a north Iowa puppy mill have now been placed with shelters so they can be adopted.

The dogs were taken from White Fire Kennels, owned by Barb Kavars, in rural Manly on Nov. 12th. The American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals helped the Worth County Sheriff’s Officer during the seizure and says the dogs at the commercial breeding operation were living in filthy and overcrowded conditions. They were also showing signs of neglect and didn’t have access to clean water.

The ASPCA has been caring for the dogs, all Samoyeds, at an emergency shelter since they were seized. They now say a select group of the dogs have been placed with four shelters and rescue groups in the Midwest.

The agencies that received dogs are:

Cedar Bend Humane Society (Waterloo, IA);

Humane Society of North Iowa (Mason City, IA);

Nebraska Humane Society (Omaha, NE); and

Wichita Animal Action League (Wichita, KS).

The other dogs are still being assessed by veterinarians and behavioral specialists at the emergency shelter.

Animal neglect charges are pending in the case.