It's the same route the dogs run, only Steve Cannon will be powering through it with his own two legs and on two wheels. He joined Sonya Heitshusen on Monday to talk about what it took to earn his way to Alaska and the world's most grueling bike race.
Steve Cannon Talks Iditarod Trail Invitational Bike Race with Sonya
-
Steve King on Victory Over JD Scholten: ‘We came really close, too close’
-
Cycling Community Warns About Bike Thefts
-
Congressman Steve King Loses Donors, Faces Attacks from GOP Colleagues Over Support of Fringe Candidates
-
Gov. Reynolds: Steve King May Need “to Find Something Else to Do”
-
A Race and a Reunion, Iowa National Guardsman Makes it Home for Birth of Son
-
-
All Star Runners Go Extra Mile for Children’s Hospital
-
Iowa Students Cast Their Votes in Youth Straw Poll
-
Prosecutor: Suspects Charged in 2016 Killings of 8 Ohio Family Members Planned Crimes for Months
-
Insiders 11/4/2018: Tuesday’s Election Could Be Especially Close In Several Iowa Races
-
Governor’s Race Remains Close; Candidates Packing in Campaign Stops
-
-
America Votes 2018: Who and What is on the Ballot from Coast to Coast Tonight
-
Disturbing Photo Shows Baby Crawling Across Busy New Jersey Road
-
Sticking Up for the Boss: Here’s How Running Mates Defend Reynolds and Hubbell in Race for Governor