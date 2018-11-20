Steve Cannon Talks Iditarod Trail Invitational Bike Race with Sonya

Posted 10:14 am, November 20, 2018, by

It's the same route the dogs run, only Steve Cannon will be powering through it with his own two legs and on two wheels.  He joined Sonya Heitshusen on Monday to talk about what it took to earn his way to Alaska and the world's most grueling bike race.