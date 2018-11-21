Drinksgiving Begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Wednesday Afternoon, Tiffany Ziegler was out in full force with her squad (the IT Department at Bank Iowa), kicking off the holiday festivities during the lunch hour over at Wellman's Pub and Rooftop.

"I`m with my team," said Ziegler. "We`re doing kind of our holiday outing, where we`re here, we`re going to go to the Escape Rooms. Afterwards, we`re going to go to the Operating Room and, you know, just kind of see where the night takes us. It's kind of our holiday celebration together, because I mean, outside of home this is our family."

Wellman's prepares for the big crowds "Drinksgiving" brings by scheduling extra staffing.

"This whole West Glen area just always gets really busy," said Zach Baldwin, Wellman's General Manager. "You know, we plan for it and we're excited about it. You know, it's a great night. Everybody`s out, everybody's having fun."

But while Baldwin wants everyone to have fun, he also wants everyone to be safe.

"Don`t even drive here," said Baldwin. "You know, take your Uber, be prepared...you've got Thanksgiving tomorrow. You want to get home, get safe, and worry about hanging out with your family tomorrow."

One resource you can take advantage of to stay safe is having your vehicle towed, courtesy of AAA's "Tow To Go" program. Call this Toll Free Phone Number(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246. You can also call Westside Auto Pros at 515-309-1981 and they will tow your vehicle up to ten miles, free of charge.