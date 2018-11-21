Exercise Challenge Helps Families Going Through Difficult Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa –We’re entering a season that can be unhealthy. An exercise challenge can change that.

This is the 6th year for Holiday Streakers. It’s a non-profit that challenges people to run or walk a mile or participate in 15 minutes of intentional exercise each day from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. Proceeds benefit families facing difficult health or life circumstances.

Holiday Streakers has donated $24,000 since 2014. You can sign up or learn about the families benefiting from the streak at holidaystreakers.com.