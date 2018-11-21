Local Shop Reaches Pipe Organ Pinnacle

LAKE CITY, Iowa — The rural Iowa community of Lake City is home to roughly 1,200 people. Among them are some of the finest pipe organ builders in the world. The 22 craftsmen and artisans at Dobson Pipe Organ Builders recently unveiled the crowning achievement of their founder and namesake’s career.

The $10,000,000 instrument took eleven years to conceptualize and build. Lynn Dobson and his team spent a year-and-a-half installing the massive structure in St. Thomas Church on 5th Ave. in New York City, and tuning the 7,000 pipes it contains.

The Irene D. and William R. Miller Chancel Organ in Memory of John Scott debuted to a sold-out recital on Sept. 5th, 2018. Channel 13 News Reporter Dan Winters and Photojournalist Randy Schumacher chronicled the construction and the debut.