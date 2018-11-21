× Millions Of Travelers Expected To Fill Airports For Thanksgiving

DES MOINES, Iowa– Bumper to bumper traffic, long lines, and even longer waits at the airport.

The irritations of holiday travel become an afterthought once you finally arrive.

30 million people are expected to travel by air this Thanksgiving.

Sara Shunkwiler’s husband was one of them.

Shunkwiler says she was excited to welcome her husband home for the holiday.

While other travelers like Kevin Gill scrambled to depart on a flight on a flight to Denver.

“We made the right decision because just watching people drop off their cars, it’s going to be a busy holiday season” Kevin Gil said. “I would tell people to come early”.

Good thing Gill did, we watched it take him more than thirty minutes to check his bag and get a ticket.

The busiest days to travel are the day before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.

“Give yourself some time to park your car, to get into the airport terminal and certainly to get through security,” David pekoske s TSA Administrator said.

Which starts with packing wisely.