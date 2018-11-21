Newton Middle School Students Pay It Forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTON, Iowa -- A group of Newton teenagers is focusing their attention on the hungry this holiday season.

Between the hustle and bustle of passing periods. It's easy to get caught up in the classroom curriculum but life's biggest teaching moments aren't always found in a textbook.

"I can definitely see now what they go through and I can almost feel it. By seeing what we did for those people at the store, it really changes your life," says seventh - grade student, Kadence Ahn.

The Berg Middle School Student Council brought awareness to the impacts of food insecurity this holiday season by making a public service announcement and posting it to Facebook. They wasted no time taking action, using money raised to surprise a dozen families by purchasing their groceries.

"I couldn`t stop smiling or dancing! It's so amazing to able to do stuff for people like that," says Marin Pettigrew, an eighth grader at the school.

The idea was one the students came up with all on their own. They had never done anything like this before. The student council sponsor calls the student's actions a true test of character. "They just need the opportunity," says Tyler Stewart. "They want to help. They really want to help."

The teens hope their actions are contagious. They are already planning the next way they can give back.

"You don`t want to be a one hit wonder you know," laughs eighth - grader, Brody Bauer. "Doing something like this is satisfying and it makes you want to keep doing it again."

The students also restocked their school pantry with $1,800 worth of food.