× Police: Man Arrested After Threatening People with Rifle

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is in jail after threatening a group of people with a fire arm.

Fifty-two-year-old James Edwards faces charges including intimidation with a deadly weapon, control of a firearm by a felon, and harassment.

Police say he got into a verbal disagreement with other people at his home in the 2800 block 1st Street around 10:30 last night, when he broke into his roommate’s closet and armed himself with a .30 caliber rifle.

He pointed the gun at others in the house and threatened to shoot them.

Officers were able to take him into custody without incident.