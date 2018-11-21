Pre-Made Thanksgiving Meals Allow You to Focus on Friends, Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- If you haven’t started preparing for your Thanksgiving dinner yet -- don’t stress! Hy-Vee has taken all the work out of preparing a Thanksgiving meal, they have packaged it up for you and now all you have to worry about is remembering to pick it up!

“Just a matter of picking up that box, a lot of people pick them up the day before, get it prepped up and their house will smell just like a holiday dinner like they did all the work so, that’s what we’re here for,” Waukee Hy-Vee’s Hickory House Manager Eric Willson said.

They have a meal that serves 8 for $49.99 and it goes all the way up to $299 for a meal that serves 20. Nothing is spared in this pre-made meal, you have turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, cranberry relish, green bean casserole, and pie! And everything is already cooked, you just need to heat it up in the microwave and oven safe containers. The sides take between 5 and 25 minutes but the turkey does need to cook for another two hours. Even so, the pre-made meal saves a lot of time.

“Time is a huge factor, I think people want to spend more time with their families, everybody works, they're busy around the holiday season, this makes it super easy to put in the oven, spend the time, all the prep work is done,” Waukee Hy-Vee Assistant Store Director of Perishables Chris Abbott said.

But if a typical turkey dinner isn’t for you, they have some non-traditional meals as well.

“We have about 12 different varieties of meat options to choose from. They’ll be either a single ham or a ham and turkey, prime rib, we even have ribs that you can get for this year so brisket type options if you’re looking for something different,” Willson said.

Hy-Vee has been doing these pre-made holiday meals for over 20 years and they say it has become more and more popular among millennials who are hosting Thanksgiving for the first time. The Waukee Hy-Vee has already filled 275 orders, but they will continue to take orders through Thanksgiving!