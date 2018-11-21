Thanksgiving Travelers Looking Forward to Many Things This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa- As Thanksgiving weekend started thousands were on the highways to meet up with family for the big day.

“We’re traveling to Omaha NE to see our children grand children and great grand children,” said Joan Dunn, of Charles City.

“About nine hours from Western to Wisconsin to Central Missouri, said Deb Johnson. “Not a whole lot of people there, just nine adults and four of my sister’s grand children.”

The food is always a big deal on Thanksgiving, everyone has their food they are looking forward to.

“A green bean casserole, I love Green Bean Casserole," said Rebecca Schumacher from Illinois.

"Brunsick Stew and crab boil and maybe a little turkey,” said Linda Gehrke, of Iowa Falls. She was driving to Des Moines, to fly to Savanah GA. “My brother’s there, and my kids are scattered all over the country I’ll see them at Christmas.”

"We are heading to my husband‘s parents house and his Grandpa has a big turkey and all the fixings for Thanksgiving,” said Amanda Zeller, from Michigan. “He’s got a pretty big family ,six sisters and a brother."

One family tradition in Nebraska involves lots and lots of cousins.

“My dad is one of ten children, so all the children rent a huge hall, like a church hall, there’s probably 60 of us,” said Rebecca Schumacher. “We call it Thanksgiving Olympic games, we’re all on different teams and we have like relays, and so it’s fun.”

For some Thanksgiving brings memories of this holiday passed.

“When I was six years old my cousin and I, we put on a Thanksgiving play for a whole family,” said Schumacher. “We all dressed up as Indians the other half-dressed up as the pilgrims and we actually made a play.”

“Five years ago was interesting, after my Dad passed away, some friends of ours invited us, so that was nice,” said Alex Johnson.

“I’m thankful for our family we have a safe warm, home, my husband has a good job.” said Zeller.