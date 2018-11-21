× Empty Kayak Prompts Search at McCrae Park Pond, No One Found

DES MOINES, Iowa – Emergency crews were called out to a park on the south side of Des Moines after a kayak was found in the middle of an iced-over pond.

Just before 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, a passerby called in after seeing a kayak in an icy pond at McCrae Park, 1021 Davis Ave.

Des Moines Fire Department Lieutenant Chris Clement says a water rescue team was called in to conduct a search because it looked like the kayak hadn’t been there very long.

The ice around the kayak was broken and there wasn’t a lot of refreeze around it.

Emergency crews finished up around 9:40 a.m. without finding anyone.