× Iowa Gas Prices on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is one of busiest travel weeks of the year, and it’s coming at a good time for gas prices.

The average cost in the state is $2.35 a gallon. That’s 13 cents below the national average, but the national average is falling too. It’s down nearly 40 cents a gallon from one month ago.

On November 22nd gas is as low as $2.14 a gallon in Central Iowa.