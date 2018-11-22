Lending a Helping Hand Across The Metro This Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Thousands of dollars were spent in food donations, and literally tons of food were prepared for those in need across the metro.

At Hope Ministries, volunteers were busy preparing over 2,500 meals.

“It is the hugest blessing of my life, we do it every year, I can’t think of a better way to give back” said Dana Lamansky.

The meals include turkey, vegetables, and what you'd expect from a traditional Thanksgiving feast. From the prep room they're taken to the cars of volunteer drivers like Brain and Rhonda Webber and out for delivery.

“I think it's going to be very rewarding for us to be able to give back in that way and to help and hopefully make someone's day with a great Thanksgiving day meal” said Brian.

Just up the road at Chuck’s restaurant there was more cooking going on as part of the annual Parks Community Thanksgiving. Started in the 80s at a local church it only served about 100 people. Now, like Hope Ministries, it's in the thousands.

“1600 pounds of turkey, 800 pounds of ham, 35 gallons of gravy, 800 pies, 270 dozen rolls” sid Chef Operations Manager Bob Iversen.

Volunteers have been prepping for weeks, working around the regular meal service at Chucks. Iversen says everyone should try and help out this holiday season.

“Everybody should do something, and this is what I can do. I take two weeks vacation to do this, and if everybody does one thing I think the world would be a better place” he said.

Those on the receiving end of the meals say they're extremely grateful.

“I think this is awesome, it kept me from celebrating the holiday by myself because my children are all grown and have their own families” said Virginia Thompson.

The Parks Community Dinner runs entirely off of donations.