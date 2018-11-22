Marshalltown Salvation Army Serves Hundreds of Thanksgiving Meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- It's been an especially hard year for the community of Marshalltown, which was devastated by a tornado over the summer. Today, hundreds of residents were given a helping hand by the Salvation Army, which served Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Having a hot meal provided takes on a whole new meaning this year, for the local residents that were impacted by the tornado that ripped through town in July. The Salvation Army says of the people it serves, there are those who don't want to be alone and have nowhere else to go.

"It does serve that significance," said Captain Pam Kasten, Corps Officer at the Marshalltown Salvation Army. "It gives people fellowship that, you know maybe if they live alone, that they get to get out and do that and to be with other people on Thanksgiving, but also it provides a meal for those people that are in need."

And then there are those who lost their home and everything they own to the tornado.

"The long-term recovery committee, along with the Salvation Army and other agencies, are working really hard to try to get people back in their homes, to get them safe and ready for winter," said Captain Kasten. "So, this is just another one of those things that the Salvation Army does to serve our community."

