× Shoppers Already Hitting Metro Malls For Pre-Black Friday Deals

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa– Before the leftovers are even packed into the fridge, some Americans are making the shift from giving thanks, to giving gifts

The doors opened at Macy’s in New York City earlier this evening for early bird shoppers.

While most people were there for deals, some just wanted to do a little people watching.

“We just wanted to see all the crowd, we just wanted to see to enjoy with all the people, its more exciting I guess,” a shopper in NYC said.

Some Iowans are excited because their holiday shopping is already done.

Best Buy stores in the metro were opened at 5 p.m.

They will reopen at 8 tomorrow morning for Black Friday sales.

Don’t expect these shoppers to set an alarm.

“They got great deals at Best Buy and I something for my husband and my son and my son in law so here I was,” Clive resident Rhonda Miller said.