Stores Closed on Thanksgiving 2018
Some retailers give employers Thanksgiving off to spend with family.
Below is a list of stores closed today:
- Ace Hardware
- AT&T
- Barnes & Noble
- Burlington Coat Factory
- Buybuy Baby
- Christopher & Banks
- Costco
- Dillard’s
- Dressbarn
- Fleet Farm
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Joann Fabrics
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Menards
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Shoe Carnival
- Staples
- The Container Store
- T.J. Maxx
- Tractor Supply Company
- Trader Joe’s
- Von Maur
- World Market