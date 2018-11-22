Stores Closed on Thanksgiving 2018

November 22, 2018

Some retailers give employers Thanksgiving off to spend with family.

Below is a list of stores closed today:

  • Ace Hardware
  • AT&T
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Burlington Coat Factory
  • Buybuy Baby
  • Christopher & Banks
  • Costco
  • Dillard’s
  • Dressbarn
  • Fleet Farm
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • Joann Fabrics
  • Lowe’s
  • Marshalls
  • Mattress Firm
  • Menards
  • Nordstrom Rack
  • Office Depot and OfficeMax
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Pier 1 Imports
  • REI
  • Sam’s Club
  • Shoe Carnival
  • Staples
  • The Container Store
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Tractor Supply Company
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Von Maur
  • World Market

 