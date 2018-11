Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Iowa Hawkeyes beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 31-28 on Black Friday. Miguel Recinos kicked a 41-yard field goal as time expired.

The Hawks keep the Heroes Trophy for a fourth straight year. It's Iowa's first four game winning streak in the series' history.

Iowa is now 8-4 and should get a nice bowl bid.

Nebraska finishes 4-8 in Scott Frost's first season as Husker head coach