× Ways to Maximize Savings This Black Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa – Adobe Analytics expects to see Black Friday sales reach almost six billion dollars in 2018.

If successful it will make it a 17 percent year-over-year growth.

To make the most of Black Friday shopping have a shopping list and map out place you plan to hit.

The eBates and Retailmenot app can help maximize savings. People can quickly search the price of an item on their phone.