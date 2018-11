Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES - After so many heartbreaking losses to Kansas State over the last 10 years, Iowa State flipped the script on Saturday. The Cyclones rallied from 17 points down in the 4th quarter to stun Kansas State, 42-38.

Brock Purdy threw for 337 yards while David Montgomery rushed for 149 and 3 TD's.

ISU improves to 7-4 overall and will face Drake next week.