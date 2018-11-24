× Southeastern Iowa Preparing for Sunday Snow Storm

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Southeastern Iowa is preparing for the worst with some of the higher snowfall totals predicted across the state. People in the snow removal business in Oskaloosa are ready for a busy Sunday. The town is right smack dab in the area of most concern, where the blizzard warning is set to go into effect early Sunday morning.

That’s why Mark Vander Wilt, who helps neighbors and friends with snow removal spent his Thanksgiving weekend prepping his snow blower in case he wakes up to a thick blanket of snow.

“Blizzards I can do, it’s a lot more. Regular snow storms I just do my regulars but if it blizzards people call me left and right,” Vander Wilt said. “I try to get to them as quick as I can but sometimes it takes awhile before I can get to them.”

Saturday night Oskaloosa’s town square is still green but come Sunday morning snow could be falling at rates of an inch an hour. Residents were quick to hit the grocery store making sure they had all the essentials. Eggs were sparse at the local Fareway and the line at the meat deli was more than usual, as families stock up for a Sunday probably spent at home.

“A couple of essential items that is right. I’m going to stay home tomorrow and make candies and fudge and stuff like that,” Oskaloosa resident Karen Monson said.

“You know everybody is getting their odds and ends and anything else in case something does happen and they are trapped inside,” Fareway Market Manager Robert Syverson said.

Like many towns, when there is an issued snow emergency or the snow ordinance goes into effect, no on-street parking is allowed. You also must have your sidewalks cleared of snow and ice within 24 hours of the end of the storm.